Deputies: Man holds knife to Academy employee’s side, steals gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he robbed Academy Sports + Outdoors on Eisenhower Parkway Saturday night.

Deputies say it happened just before 6 o’clock.

A man, who deputies identified as 28-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell, entered the store and held a knife against a female employee’s side. He demanded a handgun from the gun case and took off running once he got it.

Deputies responding to the store saw Purnell running through the back parking lot and apprehended him after a brief foot chase.

Purnell was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with armed robbery.