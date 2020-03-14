Police: Teen dead, man injured in Milledgeville shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police say a teenager was killed and another man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 4 o’clock in the 300 block of East Hancock Street, according to a police release, which says officers arrived on scene to find two people with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 17-year-old died on scene. 24-year-old Eric Marshall was taken to Navicent Health, Baldwin.

This is an active investigation. Call Milledgeville Police if you have additional information (478) 414-4000.