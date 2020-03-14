Zoo Atlanta closing through end of March

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Zoo Atlanta closed to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and will remain closed through March 31 “at a minimum.”

That’s according to a news release from the zoo Saturday afternoon, which says the decision was made “in accordance with public health precautions for larger gathering places and to add to its existing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

- Advertisement -

The release says the zoo’s 1,000+ animals will continue receiving the same superior care, veterinary care and enriching opportunities they always receive daily – “a standard that is never compromised regardless of whether or not Zoo Atlanta is open to the public.”

Updates will continue to be posted on Zoo Atlanta’s public awareness page on zooatlanta.org.