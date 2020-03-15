Macon Water Authority suspends customer disconnections

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is temporarily suspending residential customer disconnections starting Monday, March 16 “until further notice” in the wake of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a news release sent by the Authority Sunday night, which said MWA officials want to make sure all MWA customers have “continuous safe and reliable water and sewer services, independent of their account status.”

MWA officials add that water and sewer services are “unaffected by the Coronavirus or COVID-19.”

“Safe and reliable water and sewer services will continue to be offered for MWA customers, with no service interruptions anticipated as a result of the pandemic,” the release said. “The MWA has extensive emergency response experience and contingencies in place as needed.”

The MWA says it uses disinfectants during the treatment process, including chlorine and chlorine dioxide, in addition to filtering, before distributing finished drinking water to its customers.

MWA says there is no evidence that sewer or the wastewater conveyance and treatment processes are sources for the Coronavirus and that the authority’s water reclamation facilities treat and then disinfect wastewater using chlorine.

“This Coronavirus COVID-19 is particularly susceptible to chlorine,” the release said.

For more information or questions about the MWA’s billing and customer service, contact the Authority at (478) 464-5600. For more information on the Coronavirus and COVID-19, visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s website at www.epa.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus-and-drinking-water-and-wastewater.