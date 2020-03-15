Man in critical condition after north Macon motorcycle crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

Bibb County deputies say it happened at the intersection of Arkwright Road and Arkwright Drive just before 6 o’clock.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say 38-year-old Elton Dewayne Odom of North Carolina was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Arkwright Road when witnesses say he hit debris in the roadway and then lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle left the road, went down an embankment and landed next to the railroad tracks below.

Odom was taken to the hospital.

This accident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.