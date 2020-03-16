Bibb County Schools to close indefinitely after Monday, March 16th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools will close indefinitely after Monday, March 16th. The closing is in response to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, in the Georgia.

According to Stephanie Hartley, the Director of Communications for the Bibb County School District, students and teachers are expected to participate in eLearning during their time away from school. Students and staff should plan to come to school on Monday in order to prepare for and receive instructions and assignments.

Hartley says information will be sent home with students Monday about the eLearning process to help parents as much as possible.

Harley says an automated call will go out to parents Monday morning.