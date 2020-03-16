Bibb deputies looking for Robbery suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man who they say robbed the Family Dollar on Napier Avenue Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Fred James Harris of Macon, walked in the store with his hand concealed in his pockets. They say the suspect handed the cashier a note demanding money from the two store employees. After taking some cash Harris fled on foot.

If you have any information on where Harris is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.