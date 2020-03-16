Bibb School District students working from home starting Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District will require students to do their studies at home starting Tuesday, March 17 for the next three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones explains students K-1 through second grade will be provided work packets. Once completed, parents can go to their child’s school and exchange it for a new one.

- Advertisement -

Students in grades three through 12 will have to do all course work online.

“Focusing mainly on English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies,” Jones said.

The superintendent says the board of education gave the district the authority to close its schools as early as Wednesday.

“It appears that the CDC was saying this is more of a community spread and that we need to be able to respond more quickly and so I decided it best for us to be apart of that,” Jones added.

Jones explained he wanted to use Monday as preparation for students to learn how to use and navigate the E-tools and that if a student still needs help, parents can call their child’s school and ask for its help hotline.