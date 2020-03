FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Construction of a self-quarantine site is underway in Monroe County.

It will include 20 temporary housing units.

Governor Brian Kemp announced Friday there will be a quarantine space the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

It’s for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, and they are unable to self-isolate.

Governor Kemp says this is one of many measures to prepare for any scenario and protect the health and safety of all Georgians.