As COVID-19 forces business closures, what legal obligations do employers, employees have?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Business owners say they’re worried about COVID-19 legal issues as it pertains to employees.

A local lawyer says as long as businesses comply with the Center of Disease Control guidelines, business owners will be fine.

Lawyer Kathryn McArthur says businesses don’t know whether someone is walking through the door with COVID-19, or whether an employee has it due to the incubation period.

McArthur says those employees fired during this time qualify for unemployment.

Employees who treat people with COVID-19 — like medical professionals — are covered by workers’ compensation.

“If they’ve listened to the doctors and scientists and if they follow the recommendation from the CDC, they should be OK, such as allowing people to work from home,” she said. “Doing the common sense things that good employers do.”

McArthur says if employers can allow people to work from home, do that. There should be no interruption in the employees’ checks.

She says the problem is how long employers keep paying employees when the businesses close.