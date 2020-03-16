Doctor explains difference between self isolation, self-quarantining

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia currently sits at 121. The cases are scattered throughout the state, ranging from Fulton to Floyd counties.

With the cold and flu season being here as well, doctors have to respond to a multitude of similar illnesses. Whenever ill people visit the doctor with symptoms of cold, flu, or coronavirus, it is typically recommended that they “self-quarantine” or “self isolate”.

- Advertisement -

Dr. George Harrison, the Chief Medical Officer at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, explains the difference between quarantine and isolation.

“Quarantining is identifying people who have been exposed but are not yet sick,” Dr. Harrison said. “You want to keep them away from everyone, to keep them from getting sick… Isolation is for those people who are already sick, those who have tested positive for the disease. You want to isolate them from those who are healthy.”

Dr. Harrison says that those who are sick should stay home, if possible. Those who are healthy should practice social distancing.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the germs in an average cough or sneeze can travel six to eight feet. Therefore, the average separation for social distancing is six feet apart.

Dr. Harrison says, if you must go out, cover your nose and mouth with a mask. He also urges ill people not to touch others or stand in close proximity to one another.

If you have been told by a doctor to self-quarantine or isolate, you should stay alone in a room with an adjoining bathroom if possible. Doctors are encouraging the sick to spend time outside in their yards at least once a day and to continue practicing good hygiene habits.

Hand washing should take 20 seconds or longer. People should also continue bathing and brushing their teeth if they are sick as well.

For updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, continue checking with the CDC online. Local updates can be found here at 41nbc.com.