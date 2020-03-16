Georgia Milestones testing suspended until further notice

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Milestones and other standardized tests are suspended until further notice following the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Georgia Department of Education website, State School Superintendent Richard Woods suspended testing because many public schools are closed due to the outbreak.
The suspension includes Georgia Milestones, Georgia Alternative Assessment, teacher and leader evaluation (TKES/TKES) requirements and reporting, and state-level attendance related consequences.
“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Woods said in a statement on the website. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”
A State Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 27. That’s when Woods will approval waivers and the suspension of the 20-percent course grade requirement for the Georgia Milestones.
Woods says the board is seeking waivers from the U.S Board of Education to accommodate this situation.