GMC campuses switch to online learning, canceling events

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College, GMC Corps of Cadets, and GMC Prep School are transitioning to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clubs, activities, and all events through March 30, 2020, will be postponed until further notice. The below events have been postponed or canceled.

- Advertisement -

• Institutional Events

– The Academic Honors Parade scheduled for March 20, 2020, has been postponed and

will be rescheduled.

– The Grand Tattoo scheduled for April 17, 2020, has been canceled.

– April 18, 2020, GMC Performing Arts Concert Series featuring The Raleigh Ringers

has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

– The Spring Faculty Assembly Scheduled for May 1st and 2nd has been canceled, but the

curriculum session will be held virtually.

• Junior College Events

– All GMC Junior College Athletic competitions for the remainder of the current school

year have been canceled.

– The National Junior College Athletic Association issued a statement that all

member competitions for the remainder of the year have been canceled. This

impacts all GMC JC athletic contests. Due to the closure of GMC-Milledgeville

campus, no team functions will be held to include any team practices until

students are able to resume in-seat classes at the earliest.

– Breakfast with Business Leaders on GMC-Milledgeville’s campus scheduled for March

20, 2020 has been canceled.

– Intramural sporting events are canceled through March 30th.

– Rehearsals and performances for the Junior College spring play scheduled for May 9,

2020 has been canceled.

• Corps of Cadets

– The Coast Guard Scholars trip to the Savannah Air Station on March 14, 2020, has been

postponed and will be rescheduled.

– Cadet Command Filming scheduled for March 20, 2020, has been postponed and will be

rescheduled.

– The Early Commissioning Program Rifle Range training event scheduled for March 21,

2020 has been canceled.

– The United States Naval Foundation visit to GMC scheduled for March 23-24, 2020 has

been canceled.

– The Brigadier General Michael Meese Leadership Engagement Series talk for March 23,

2020 has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

– The Leadership Symposium at The Citadel scheduled for March 27-29, 2020 has been

canceled.

– The Leadership Symposium at the College of the Ozarks scheduled for March 30-April 2,

2020 has been canceled.

• GMC Prep School

– All Athletics and Fine Arts practices/rehearsals and competitions are canceled through

Sunday, March 29, 2020.

– Three trips for Prep School students have been postponed:

– March 26, 2020, 7th grade Savannah trip has been postponed and will be

rescheduled.

– The March 27-April 2, 2020 10th and 11th grade trip to Costa Rica has been

postponed and will be rescheduled.

– The April 3-7, 2020 10th grade Disney Trip has been postponed and will be

rescheduled.

– The elementary musical, The Jungle Book, performances scheduled for March 19th and

20th has been canceled, with the possibility of being rescheduled.

– The 10th grade Living Museum on March 19, 2020, has been postponed and will be

rescheduled.

– The Academic Honors Parade scheduled for March 20, 2020, has been postponed and

rescheduled.

– GMC Prep School’s art exhibit opening event at Allied Arts for March 22nd has been

canceled, but the exhibit will be open the week of March 22-28.

– JROTC rappel week from March 22-28 has been canceled.

– The GMC & Allied Arts film screening event scheduled for March 30th has been canceled.

– The high school musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, performances scheduled for April

23-25 have been canceled, with the possibility of being rescheduled.

• The GMC Foundation, Inc.

– All Foundation meetings, including the semi-annual meeting scheduled for April 24,

2020, have been suspended at this time.

Some of the activities/events listed as being postponed or will be rescheduled. It may later be announced as being canceled for this school year.

Any other event postponements or cancellations will be determined by each individual campus.

For information on GMC’s protocols for Coronavirus, click here. This link is updated daily.