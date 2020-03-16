Governor Kemp signs executive order closing all Georgia public schools

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed Executive Order 3.16.20.01 Monday night, closing all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary public schools from Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The decision was made “to keep our students, teachers and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Kemp said in a release from the governor’s office.

- Advertisement -

The decision was made “in accordance with newly issued federal guidance.”

“This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices – washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible – in the days and weeks ahead,” Kemp said.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GeorgiaEMA, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GEMA.OHS, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook. For more information, visit the DPH’s coronavirus webpage at https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus.