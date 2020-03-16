Isolated showers again this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Cooler temperatures are back this afternoon with only a few isolated showers expected to move across the area.

TODAY.

A partly to mostly cloudy day with a few light downpours is in store with temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 60’s. Tonight, under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will bottom out in the middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

A little bit more sunshine is in store for your Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s under a partly sunny sky. Again, an isolated showers is possible, but most will stay dry.

WEEK AHEAD.

Isolated rain chances hang around on Wednesday, but we temporarily dry out and warm up on Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s. By Friday, a cold front will be approaching leading to showers late in the day. Showers will continue into Saturday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).