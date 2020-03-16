MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia’s beauty industry is among those falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Razorline Barbershop on Pio Nono in Macon houses nine barbers and averages about 100 clients per day.

Owner Wade White says numbers have declined due to fearful, but he wants clients to know they are taking precautions.

“If we have someone that comes in that appears to have flu symptoms, we do not service them and immediately ask them to leave,” White explained. “But so far, we haven’t had anyone come in with a high fever or symptoms of the flu. At the same time, we are confident that the CDC will get the situation under control and the numbers will pick back up where they normally left off.”

White said Razorline Barbershop will remain open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.