Macon-Bibb recreation centers closing for at least 15 days

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County recreation centers will be closed for at least 15 days starting Tuesday, March 17.
The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and to help slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19,” according to a release from Macon-Bibb Public Affairs.
“We still do not know how widespread COVID-19 will be in Macon-Bibb, and this is one way we can reduce the potential for transmission between people,” Mayor Robert Reichert said. “Our focus is on limiting the virus’ spread by reducing large gatherings of people, limiting contact with people in public places, and aggressively advocating for preventative measures.”
The closed centers are the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center, John Drew Smith Tennis Center, Frank Johnson Recreation Center, Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center, Freedom Park, Memorial Center, Tattnall Square Park Tennis Center, Theron Ussery Recreation Center, Bloomfield Park, and South Bibb Recreation Center.
“I am asking everyone to take individual responsibility for yourselves and your family to limit your potential exposure and transmission,” Reichert added. “Learn the symptoms and see your medical provider should you feel ill, and most importantly, take other proven preventative measures like proper hand washing, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and more.”