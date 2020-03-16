Mercer University cancels class, moving to e-learning next week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University will cancel classes and move to an online platform after further assessing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last Friday, University staff gave students the option to attend class in-person or work online.

- Advertisement -

University officials say many students elected for online instruction. That, along with declarations from President Trump and Governor Kemp, led the school to re-evaluate its handling of the situation.

University officials suspended in-person classes this week and students will begin online instruction the following week.

Even with instruction moving to an online platform, there will still be students on campus.

Larry D. Brumley, Senior VP for Marketing Communications & Chief of Staff with Mercer University, spoke about students remaining on campus.

“There are a variety of reasons why we have students who are going to stay on campus and we are going to continue to take care of them, make sure they have access to healthcare, they have access to food.” Brumley said. “And so, we’ll take care of them here if they can’t go home.”

For more information and the latest updates:

The school has set up a webpage, mercer.edu/coronavirus