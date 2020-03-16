Two Middle Georgia Universities move to online classes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University System of Georgia (USG) has decided that all 26 institutions will move to online classes for the remainder of the semester with extremely limited exceptions. Per the USG instructions, students may not return to campus to retrieve their belongings.

Middle Georgia Universities this affects are Fort Valley State University and Middle Georgia State University.

Institutions will remain open, with minimal staff physically on-site, to ensure continuity of certain services.

USG says this action comes following last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks to ensure business and instructional continuity, and to allow further state assessment of COVID-19.

Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution.

Residence halls will also be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere. Students will receive instructions regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus and get their belongings. For those students who are unable to leave campus, USG says it will make every effort to accommodate these students.

USG will provide refunds for housing, dining, and other services. Students should wait for their campus to contact them.