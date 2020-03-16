Mom to Mom: Boosting your family’s immune system

On this episode of Mom to Mom, Mandy Williamson talks with Dr. Justin Pearce on ways to boost your family’s immune system.

Pearce offers the following tip to boost the immune system

Stop eating sugar. Sugar causes inflammation which leads to immune system issues. Therefore, reduce sugar as much as you can.

Pack your kids’ lunches. Dr. Pearce says lots of the things kids eat are full of high fructose corn syrup which is also inflammatory. He suggests packing your kid’s lunch and sending them the nutritious foods their bodies need.

Use supplements. Certain supplements can boost your immune system. Dr. Pearce says vitamin D3, elderberry, and probiotics help stimulate the immune system.

