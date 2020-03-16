Tech Report: Apple stores closed, Comcast offers free WiFi

Apple stores closed

Jane King reports that Apple closed all of its stores outside of greater China for two weeks. She says Apple will reopen its stores on March 27.

Comcast offers free WiFi

Also, Comcast is offering free Wi-Fi to help those affected by coronavirus for the next 60 days. They extended unlimited data to all of their customers as well.

- Advertisement -

It’s going to help students take classes from home and employees to work remotely as they connect digitally.

Bill Gate steps down

Next, Bill Gates is stepping down from the board Microsoft. King says he plans to devote his time to philanthropy. Gates has not been active in a daily role at the company since 2008.

Star Wars early release

Finally, Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will be available for purchase in a few days early. King said the film was supposed to be released on March 17. Instead, the song is available now on the following platforms: