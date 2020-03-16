Twiggs County head-on crash kills both drivers

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead.

Authorities identified the drivers as:

41-year-old Marshall James Hubbard of Wrightsville

67-year-old Jessie James Adams of Perry

GPS says troopers responded to the two-vehicle accident on State Route 96 at Patricia Drive just after 8:45 Monday morning.

A news release from GSP says a Nissan Altima — driven by Hubbard — traveling west on GA 96 crossed the centerline. That car collided head-on with a Dodge Ram — driven by Adams — traveling east on GA 96.

Neither vehicle had passengers. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.