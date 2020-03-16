Two people in Perry may have been exposed to COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two employees at the Frito-Lay plant in Perry may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A media release sent by the company says the employees do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but confirmed both employees were asked to self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days.

“The safety of our products, employees, and community remains our top priority,” the release said. “Any cases of employees who have potentially been exposed to the virus are taken extremely seriously. We have put in place a number of measures to protect our people, and continue to enforce already strict preventive safety and sanitation measures in all our locations.”

Frito-Lay says it is unable to give any details about the employees in accordance with privacy laws.