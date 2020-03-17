Warner Robins closing public city buildings to stop spread of COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins is closing its public city buildings starting Tuesday, March 17th to help stop the spread of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to a post on the city of Warner Robins government Facebook page, utility payments can be made online, at the drive thru or they can be dropped off in the night box at City Hall. For new services or disconnects, please call customer service.

- Advertisement -

Each department is prepared to make appointments as necessary to help keep the city’s operations moving forward. Residents can call (478) 293-1000 to be connected with the department they need.