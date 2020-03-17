Baldwin County changes operations

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County is changing the way it will conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says it will provide as many services as possible during this time, while keeping Baldwin County citizens and employees safe. Officials encourage everyone to conduct county business through the county website.

Changes to county operations, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

Court System:

Nonessential court matters are suspended. Priority is given to matters necessary to protect health, safety and liberty of individuals. No grand juries will be conducted. You can still file lawsuits or eviction notices. Emergency ex parte orders, temporary protective orders and temporary restraining orders will still be heard as usual.

All Jury Duty, including Grand Jury and Traverse Jury, has been cancelled in Baldwin County through April 17th. This includes Jury Duty for the week of April 6th and April 13th. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Anyone with questions or concerns please contact the Clerk’s Office at 478-445-4007 or email mlongino@baldwincountyga.com

Tax Commissioner:

The tag helpline may experience longer than expected wait times. The Tax Commissioner’s Office requests that you keep a safe distance from employees.

Elections:

Early voting has ended. The March 24 election has been postponed until May 19 election. If you need to register to vote please register online. The Board of Education E-SPLOST ballot measure will be on the May 19, 2020 ballot.

Recreation:

Baseball and softball recreation leagues have been suspended until further notice. Tournaments are cancelled until further notice. The gym is closed until further notice. All rentals at Collins P Lee Center and Walter B Williams are cancelled. Refunds will be granted.

Animal Control:

Staff will respond to all calls. These calls include law enforcement assistance, injured, dangerous/vicious or stick stray animals and bite complaints. The shelter will be closed to the public. Approved adopters and rescue agencies will be allowed in the shelter by appointment only.

Water Department:

We encourage all Baldwin County Water Department customers to register for automatic payments. If you do not have automatic payments set up, yet, please pay your bills online. Please call 478-445-4237 if you have questions about your bill. Payments may be made by phone by calling 888-565-3128. There is a $1.25 per transaction charge. If you choose to do automated payments, you can print the form from:

https://www.baldwincountyga.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/ACH-Form-CFT-version.pdf

and mail the form and voided check to the Baldwin Co. Water Dept at P.O. Box 9, Hardwick, GA 31034.

Senior Center:

Our senior citizens are the most vulnerable to Coronavirus COVID-19. Guidelines for our most vulnerable citizens clearly advise seniors to stay home and away from others. The Baldwin County Senior Center will be closed from March 18 to April 1, 2020.