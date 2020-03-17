BCSO arrests 5 in narcotics investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people in Macon have been charged after being arrested in a narcotics investigation.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit, Bibb County Swat Team and Sheriff Response Team, and The South Eastern Regional Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on March 12, at a home on Forest Avenue West.

The people arrested during this search warrant were:

Adonis Willis, 25-years-old ( incarcerated inmate) Willis was originally arrested on February 29, 2020 for Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon , Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.

After the arrest on the search warrant for March 12, 2020. Willis now has added charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent, (2) counts of Possession of controlled substance I or II.

It was reported that Willis was in charge of several drug sales that he orchestrated from the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center by calling the other four suspects that were arrested on March 12th. Willis has no bond.

Travious Porter, 31-years-old was charged with (3) counts Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Porter has no bond.

Lafredrick Mckinney, 42-years-old was charged with (3) counts Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon , Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. McKinney has no bond.

Gary Hollingshed III, 26-years-old was charged with (2) counts of Possession of controlled substance schedule I or II with Intent, (1) Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Hollingshed III has no bond.

Shiravion Staten, 25-years-old was charged with (3) counts Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon , Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Staten has no bond.

Inside of the home investigators seized: