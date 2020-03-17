Dublin cancels St. Patrick’s Day festivities

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– St. Patricks Day in Dublin, looked different this year than it usually does.

On March 12, the Dublin City Government announced it was cancelling this years festivities due to concerns of the Coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Today, there are currently 146 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, but none in Middle Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp is encouraging people to remain at least six feet apart at all times, and practice quarantining if they can.

The events in Dublin typically hosts thousands of people. Local business owner, Natailie Curry, says she is sad this years events were cancelled, but thinks it was the right decision. Her store, Smith’s, will continue with business as usual.

“It’s obviosly an interesting time for local businesses, a little bit unnerving but we are prayerful and we are hopeful and we believe in our community, and we’re praying that our community stays safe. Like I said I think it’s the best decision this year for the St. Patrick’s Day. While we’re sad, we think it’s a good move and we’re here if people need us,” said Curry.

Related Article: Bibb School District prepares emergency plans for coronavirus

Dublin’s Engineering Drafter, Royce Hull, worked on the St. Patrick’s Day committee this year. Hull says he’s glad the city is taking preventative measures.

“Events can happen another time, but if you’re not here to live and see it, then there’s no use in putting it together. The people are real heart broken but at the same time precautionary as well,” said Hull

Some events are being postponed, but not cancelled. Stay with 41NBC for updates on the events.