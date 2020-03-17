Fairview Park Hospital takes precautions for COVID-19

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Starting Tuesday, Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin is limiting entrances and implementing new visitor restrictions to protect against COVID-19.

Patients who are scheduled for surgery can still enter through the Same Day Surgery entrance. All other patients and visitors can continue entering through the ER entrance of the hospital.

Greeters will continue screeining visitors that come into the ER entrance. Patients will receive a temperature check and a series of questions to evaluate whether or not they could potentially have the coronavirus.

Visitors for patients will also have new restrictions as well.

As of Tuesday, March 17, only two visitors are allowed at a time for each patient. New visitation hours will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and children under 18 are not allowed to visit.

Doctors ask people not to visit the hospital if they have a fever, cough, or if they have been out of the country within the past 14 days. Fairview Park also encourages those who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 to stay home.

Although no one in Middle Georgia has been diagnosed with COVID-19, medical professionals are taking precautions due to how rapidly the virus seems to be spreading.