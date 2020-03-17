GDPH: 8 things to do while quarantined

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– As the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rise, people are being forced to self-quarantine and isolate.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 146 confirmed cases in the state as of Tuesday. There are no cases in Middle Georgia at this time.

- Advertisement -

As quarantining is becoming the new norm, people are looking for things to do at home. 41NBC has compiled a list of things that you can do to avoid the “isolation blues”.

Catch up on chores.

Cleaning and wiping down all of the surfaces in your home is a great idea right now. In order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading medical professionals are encouraging people to wipe down household objects and surfaces that are touched frequently.

2. Read a book.

Reading is always a great passtime for adults and children. You can give yourself a mental vacation from your home by placing yourself in the story you’re reading. The Middle Georgia Regional Library is allowing people to rent Ebooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines online.

3. Listen to and make quarantine playlists.

Hundreds of Spotify users are turning to music to pass the time right now. The playlist with the most listeners is called COVID-19 Quarantine Party. People are sharing these playlists on social media to help others pass the time as well.

Related Article: Georgia College preparing for Coronavirus threat

4. Take a virtual field trip.

Several museums, zoos, and historic sites around the globe are providing virtual field trips for children who cannot go to school right now. Here are a few options:

The Van Gogh Museum

Zoo Atlanta (Panda Cam)

National Aquarium

5. Play board games or make up a game.

Board games are slowly becoming a thing of the past. Dust of that old Monopoly box, or pull out a deck of cards to help pass the time. This will definitely help if you have children at home right now.

6. Practice your creative skills.

Whether it’s drawing, painting, or practicing a photography technique, this can still be a fun way to pass the time. Everyone has a desire to create, but now you may actually have the time to practice.

7. Watch a new TV Show or movie.

Although many streaming companies will be experiencing delays during Coronavirus season, this can still be a good way to pass the time. This could be a good time to dust off those old DVDs, and introduce your children to classic movies from the past.

8. Make a meal.