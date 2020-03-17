Jones School District provides free meals to kids during closure

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As long as school is out, Jones County School District plans to keep nutritional meals coming.

The school district plans to offer free meals Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon for those in need.

School buses will drop meals off throughout the community.

You can also go to Clifton Ridge Middle School or Gray Elementary to pick up breakfast and lunch. Free meals are available to kids 18 and under who live in Jones County.

Clifton Ridge Middle School also offers school supplies to help students while at home.

Lelin Holt is a 6th-grade special education inclusion teacher who spoke about the importance of their mission to fill the gap.

“I know every day I run out of pencils because I’m supplying kids that come to school without a pencil,” Holt said. “So, if they don’t have them at school, they don’t have them at home. So, it’s just little things like having those resources that they can access at home while we are trying to teach them through the computer.”

School officials say they will provide meals throughout the school closure break. To see the list of bus routes and stops click here.