Kemp asks U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster loans

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp submitted a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Small Business Administration requesting SBA Director Kem Fleming to issue a declaration to provide SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans to the state.

“Small businesses in Georgia are enduring severe economic hardship stemming from the spread of COVID-19,” Kemp said in a release from his office.

“The effects of this pandemic vary by industry and economic sector, but it is clear that we must act. Georgia small businesses are the backbone of our state and national economies, and we look forward to working with SBA and our federal partners to support them in the weeks and months to come.”