Kroger Atlanta Division changing store hours effective March 17

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will temporarily adjust store hours starting Tuesday, March 17, according to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon.



Stores will temporarily shift service hours to 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The release says stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina “continue to escalate hiring and those in industries hardest hit by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for open positions at jobs.kroger.com.”

“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials.”