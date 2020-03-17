Kudzu announces closure ‘until we feel it is safe to reopen’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE: Kudzu Seafood Company in downtown Macon announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 17 that it will close “until we feel it is safe to reopen.”

A post earlier Tuesday said the restaurant would close through Wednesday, March 18.

“We are concerned for the welfare of our employees, family and guests and will not take a chance of possibly contributing to the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the later post said.

Several Macon restaurants are offering curbside pickup services in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.