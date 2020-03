MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kudzu Seafood Company in downtown Macon announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 17 that it will close “for the remainder of the day and tomorrow.”

“We may bring back curbside pickup for the weekend, but at this point we have to take it day by day,” the post said. “Thank you for your support and we’ll keep you updated.”

Several Macon restaurants are offering curbside pickup services in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.