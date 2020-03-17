List of Bibb School District meal service sites, times

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District provided a complete list of locations and times in which bagged lunches will be offered while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The district’s nutrition program will provide bagged lunches Monday through Friday starting Wednesday, March 18. Meals will be served through at least Friday, March 27 to anyone ages 18 and younger. (Mobile users: The list can be found below.)

Here is the complete list: BCSD Meals March 2020.