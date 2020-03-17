Macon man arrested in connection with All Star Scooters burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators identified one of the suspects involved in the March 10 burglary of All Star Scooters.

Authorities issued warrants for 18-year-old Preston Lee Slay of Macon. Slay turned himself over to investigators on Tuesday.

Deputies took Slay to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with Burglary. Authorities set his bond at $8,450.00.

Investigators are looking into the identity of the second suspect involved in this incident.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.