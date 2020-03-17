Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 9-15

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 9 and Sunday, March 15. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Youth Challenge Academy – Milledgeville
451 BALAND CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 03-13-2020
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Cravings!
108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Bibb County:
Fairfield Inn
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Waffle House
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Texas Cattle Company
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Kroger Coffee Shop / Starbucks
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Burger King
5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Capricorn Museum & Sound Studios (Food Service)
530 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Wing Hut Chen Inc.
2444 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Joe D’s on Ingleside
2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Grow
1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
La Parrilla
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Jeneane’s at Pinebrook
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Appling Middle School (Food Service)
1210 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria (Food Service)
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Hud’s Bar & Grill
2213 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Wild Wing Cafe
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Greek Corner Pizza
3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Vineville Methodist Church (Food Service)
2095 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Zoe’s Kitchen
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 323 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
McDonald’s
1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Bleckley County:
Nicole’s
119 N EIGHTH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Sea Shells Seafood (Extended – Bleckley)
177 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Houston County:
Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Northside Elementary School (Food Service)
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Different Smokes
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
White Diamond Grill
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Aqua Lounge (Food Service)
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A, B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Dominos
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Popeyes
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Perry Middle School (Food Service)
495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Perry Head Start (Food Service)
905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Buffalo Grill
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Papa John’s Pizza
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 03-09-2020
Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Papa John’s
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Jasper County:
Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Johnson County:
Cattle Bay Restaurant
51 CROSS CEDAR RD WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Jones County:
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Laurens County:
Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Minute Grill
106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Jack’s Hamburgers
118 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Sonic Drive-In
1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant Extended (Laurens)
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Monroe County:
Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
River Forest Country Club Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
River Forest Country Club Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Peach County:
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Krystal
300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Hardees
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Putnam County:
Who Cares Bar and No Grill
1027 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 10 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
El Agave Mexican Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Mellow Mushroom
105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020
Taylor County:
Georgia Center for Youth (Food Service)
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
China Wok
18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Telfair County:
Milan Snack Shack
1816 WEST HWY 280 MILAN, GA 31060
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Twiggs County:
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Shells Seafood Extended (Twiggs)
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Kane’s BBQ – Mobile Unit
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Kane’s BBQ – Base of Operations
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Upson County:
Truett’s Barn
5020 BARNESVILLE HWY THE ROCK, GA 30285
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Washington County:
Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)
446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020