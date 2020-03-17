Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 9-15

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 9 and Sunday, March 15. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Youth Challenge Academy – Milledgeville

451 BALAND CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 03-13-2020

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Cravings!

108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Waffle House

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Bibb County:

Fairfield Inn

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Waffle House

4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Texas Cattle Company

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Subway

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Kroger Coffee Shop / Starbucks

4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Burger King

5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

USA Deli

4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Capricorn Museum & Sound Studios (Food Service)

530 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Wing Hut Chen Inc.

2444 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Joe D’s on Ingleside

2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Grow

1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

La Parrilla

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook

3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Appling Middle School (Food Service)

1210 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria (Food Service)

133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Hud’s Bar & Grill

2213 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Little Caesars Express

4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Wild Wing Cafe

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Greek Corner Pizza

3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Vineville Methodist Church (Food Service)

2095 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Zoe’s Kitchen

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 323 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

McDonald’s

1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

The Juicy Crab

168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Bleckley County:

Nicole’s

119 N EIGHTH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Sea Shells Seafood (Extended – Bleckley)

177 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Houston County:

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Northside Elementary School (Food Service)

305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Different Smokes

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

White Diamond Grill

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)

2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)

1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)

315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Aqua Lounge (Food Service)

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A, B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Dominos

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Popeyes

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Perry Middle School (Food Service)

495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Perry Head Start (Food Service)

905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Buffalo Grill

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Papa John’s Pizza

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)

1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)

450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 03-09-2020

Thomson Middle School (Food Service)

301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Papa John’s

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Jasper County:

Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)

495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Johnson County:

Cattle Bay Restaurant

51 CROSS CEDAR RD WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Jones County:

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Laurens County:

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)

1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Minute Grill

106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Jack’s Hamburgers

118 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Sonic Drive-In

1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant Extended (Laurens)

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Monroe County:

Little Caesars

140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2020

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

River Forest Country Club Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

River Forest Country Club Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Ooh La La

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Peach County:

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Pizza Hut

313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Krystal

300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Hardees

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Putnam County:

Who Cares Bar and No Grill

1027 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 10 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee

100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Mellow Mushroom

105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2020

Taylor County:

Georgia Center for Youth (Food Service)

211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

China Wok

18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Telfair County:

Milan Snack Shack

1816 WEST HWY 280 MILAN, GA 31060

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Twiggs County:

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Shells Seafood Extended (Twiggs)

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile Unit

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Kane’s BBQ – Base of Operations

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Upson County:

Truett’s Barn

5020 BARNESVILLE HWY THE ROCK, GA 30285

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Washington County:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)

446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Hot Wings & Things

834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2020

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2020

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020