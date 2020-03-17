MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Several Middle Georgia fitness facilities are closed due to Coronavirus concerns. However, there are still a couple of places to go if you want to workout.

Kinetix Health Club in Macon, is one of the gyms’ locations that remain open. The 24-hour gym is wiping down and disinfecting all machinery. The staff says they cut staff hours, closed the center’s daycare, hired a full-time cleaner, and doubled up on cleaning supplies.

Erin Straight, Personal Training Director, says the health club is only seeing about 5% of all its members. Straight says all fitness classes have been canceled due to limited space. She says the gym will remain open until instructed otherwise.

“Everything that going on pretty much is monitored on an hour to hour basis and the second we get the word we will close,” said Straight.

Other gyms in the Macon area are in the same boat. Planet Fitness at Rivergate Center will keep its doors open. In addition, they offer free-20 minute virtual workout videos weekly that you can do at home.

Less than one mile away, Navicent Wellness Center remains closed until further notice.

“I think everybody is going to go ahead and make their own choice. I think that the recommendations that the government is handing down should be followed,” explained Straight.

She says it’s up to the members if they want to work out at Kinetix.

“Fitness is a part of my everyday routine during the week so as far as this pandemic going on I mean it is what it is. We can’t control it,” shared Kinetix member DeAngelo Dixon.

As of Tuesday, Bibb County has no reported cases of COVID-19.