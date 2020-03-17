Jane King’s Tech Report

Apple stock drops

According to Jane King, Apple had its worst day since 2008 on Monday. The extension of Apple stock dropped toward the end of the day.

The Trump Administration predicts that the nation will continue to feel the impact of Coronavirus into July.

Google’s coronavirus website crashes

Meanwhile, Google’s coronavirus website keeps crashing. King says the website was built to help residents into California counties schedule coronavirus screening tests. The website is not accepting any applicants.

The site is intended to be a tool for residents of San Mateo and Santa Clarita counties. It helps users schedule a coronavirus test if they believe they are showing symptoms.

Kohl’s and Lands’ End partner

Also, Kohl’s and Lands’ End will partner later this year for Kohl’s to carry the apparel company’s merchandise. Kohl’s made the announcement on their website.

Universal strays from the typical theater model

Finally, Universal Pictures plans to make its movies available to watch at home while they are still in theaters. This breaks from the typical Hollywood theater business model.

Universal made this decision as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Films for rent:

The Invisible Man

The Hunt

Emma

Digital rentals cost $19.99 in the US.