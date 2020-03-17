UGA announces annual G-Day game is canceled

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University of Georgia’s G-Day spring football game, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been canceled following action taken by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday afternoon.

“The Bulldog Nation is fully focused on the health and well-being of everyone,” UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity said in a news release Tuesday. “By strictly following the guidelines of local, state and federal authorities, together we can defeat the virus! We look forward to returning to the campus activities we enjoy and cherish.”

The SEC announced Tuesday all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all spring football games, pro days and all remaining SEC championship events due to continuing developments related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

The SEC says automatic full ticket refunds for the SEC Softball and Baseball Tournaments will be made by March 31 to fans who bought tickets from the SEC office or from an SEC university.