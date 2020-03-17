Wednesday brings warm weather and storm chances

St. Patrick’s Day brought a few isolated showers to parts of Middle and South Georgia, but for the evening we will be staying dry.



Tomorrow we begin a warm up with and increase in moisture streaming in from the south. Highs will be back in the 80’s tomorrow afternoon, but with increased humidity we will see a chance of pop up showers and even a thunderstorm.



A warm front will continue to push north bringing our high temperatures into the mid 80’s. This will bring us our driest day across the area, just in time for the first day of Spring.

- Advertisement -

Enjoy the sunshine that will linger through Friday, because the weekend is looking cloudy and rainy.



This weekend we will not only see a big cool down behind a cold front, but also some pockets of heavy rain. By next week we will see…wait for it….more rain chances and another warm week. So yeah, more of the same…sorry.