MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy is dead after he crashed his patrol car early Wednesday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Forsyth Road and Rivoli Drive around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say 27 year old Deputy Kenterrous Taylor lost control of the car, hit a wall and overturned. Taylor was ejected from the car, and did not survive.

Investigators say Taylor was responding to a burglary in process on Zebulon Road.

The crash is under investigation. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.