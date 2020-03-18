Think you have COVID-19? Georgia’s Department of Health has a hotline to find out

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you feel like you have COVID-19 or you’ve been exposed to the virus, the Georgia Department of Health has set up a hotline to help determine if you do.

We called the hotline number to see to see what it does. The automated message and the Georgia Department of Health’s website, advises people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or feel like they’ve been exposed to the virus to contact their primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic, or a local federally qualified health care center. The hotline and website urges people not to go to an emergency room or health care facility unannounced.

The hotline has two options when you call. Press 1 if you have questions or concerns about COVID-19. Press 2 if you’ve been exposed to the virus so you can be connected to Georgia’s Department of Health.

So far, Georgia has 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death from the virus. According to Georgia Department of Health, there are no cases of COVID-19 in any counties in Middle Georgia.

To contact the Georgia Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline, call (844)442-2681.