BCSO remembers fallen deputy, Kenterrous Taylor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a fellow deputy, after he died in a single car crash.

27-year-old Kenterrous Taylor would have celebrated his one year anniversary with the Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

“I would like to be a deputy sheriff because I have a desire to help those in need. I would also like to mentor the youth to keep them from going down the wrong path in life. Working for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has always been a goal of mine and I’m ready to accomplish it and help keep Macon-Bibb safe,” Sheriff David Davis said as he read Taylor’s essay for his deputy application.

“Kentarrous Taylor lived up to everything he said he wanted to do as being a Bibb County deputy sheriff and he gave his all to respond, to help other people, help his fellow deputies and to help this community,” Sheriff Davis said.

At 1:30 Wednesday morning, Taylor died while responding to a burglary call on Zebulon Road. Sheriff Davis says Taylor was off-duty at the time.

He says Taylor’s patrol car flipped multiple times and was ejected. But what caused Taylor’s car to flip, is still being investigated.

“He was a go-getter. He’s been involved in some other incidents that you tell that he has that drive to want to respond. He has that drive to want to be in the mix. He wants to be there. He wants to be in the front line of serving our community,” Sheriff Davis said.

Taylor was following his dad’s footsteps. His dad has been with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, and his younger brother is part of the explorer program.

“His family runs deep into the Sheriff’s Office. Certainly, when you say one of your own, one of your family, we are talking about one of our own and one of our family,” he said.

Sheriff Davis says the COVID-19 restrictions are complicating funeral arrangements.

“We’ve never faced this type of situation before. I don’t think any agency has ever faced this kind of situation before. We’re having to limit people being there so all options are on the table,” Sheriff Davis said.

According to Sheriff Davis, it’s still under investigation on whether Taylor was wearing a seat belt.

He adds, the Sheriff’s Office will have updates on Taylor’s funeral service.