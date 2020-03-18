UPDATE: Candace Walton appeared in Monroe County Superior Court Wednesday. The judge charged her with (2) counts of Felony Murder as a result of Arson in the first degree.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says more charges are pending.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — A Monroe County teen is on her way back to Georgia after police say she killed her family and fled to Kentucky.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Candace Walton is currently on her way back to Georgia. Walton signed the waiver on Friday.

Lewis says Walton’s first court appearance will be Wednesday. It is closed to the public due to her being a juvenile.