Under the Hood: Checking your belts and hoses

Today’s segment of Under The Hood concerns your car’s belts and hoses. Sam Raffield says that belt or hose failure could cause your car to overheat. You could also lose power steering or your electrical system.

“If your car is squealing or squeaking under the hood, that’s an indication you’ve probably got a loose belt, and it needs tightening,” Raffield said. “Now when you check your hoses, the same thing, you’re looking for cracks, because that indicates it’s dry rotted, it’s getting too old. And you’re also looking for swell places or soft spots.”

Raffield Tire Masters provides a 25-point inspection for free with every oil change and recommends checking the belts and hoses with every visit.