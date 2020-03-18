Centerville entities closing to the public

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In response to the heightened focus and quickly evolving situation regarding COVID–19, Centerville made modifications to daily business practices.

Mayor John R. Harley posted a letter to residents. “We continue to encourage our residents to follow the CDC’s recommendations and stay up to date on facts involving our community via the Georgia Department of Health and North Central Health District, which can be found linked on our website. These are unprecedented times and we appreciate our resident’s flexibility as we maintain all city expected services,” Harley said.

The following is a list of all city entities closing to the public:

Centerville City Hall: Closed to the public beginning March 18, 2020 at 2 pm until further notice. Please contact City Clerk‘s Office at (478) 953–4734 or the Water Department at (478) 953-3222. You can also pay your property taxes and water bills online or the drive-through at 300 E. Church Street.

Centerville Municipal Court: Closed to the public beginning March 18, 2020 at 2 pm until further notice. Please contact Municipal Court at (478) 953–4795 or Probation at (478) 971-7720. You can also pay your tickets or probation costs online at www.centervillepay.com.

Centerville Fire Department: Closed to the public, beginning March 18, 2020 at 2 pm until further notice. Please contact (478) 953-4050 in a non–emergency situation and 911 in an emergency situation.

Centerville Police Department: Closed to the public, beginning March 18, 2020 at 2 pm until further notice. Please contact (478) 953-4222 in a non-emergency situation and 911for an emergency situation.

Centerville Utilities Complex: Closed to the public, beginning March 18, 2020 at 2 pm until further notice.

Centerville Recycling Center: Closed to the public, beginning March 18, 2020 at 2 pm until further notice.