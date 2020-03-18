D1 baseball lists Mercer’s Colby Thomas as one of country’s top freshman hitters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – D1 baseball named Mercer’s Colby Thomas as one of the top freshman hitters in the country.

Thomas is one of three freshmen in the Southern Conference on the list. He cracked the Top 40 and came in at No. 2.

Mercer’s season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Bears were 13-3 when the season was canceled.

Over their first 16 games, Thomas batted .333 (23-for-69). He led the squad in doubles (9), homers (5) and RBI (18).

Here’s Mercer’s head baseball coach Craig Gibson on Thomas.

THE COACH

“He has great, tremendous bat speed. Hand speed. He’s a really strong athlete. There is some swing and miss there. I think over the first six, seven or eight games, he was missing a little bit, but he made some adjustments.

“He’s certainly a quality hitter. I’m surprised he’s not one of the top 5 in the country, to be honest with you. He’s listed further down, I thought he’d be a little better than that. But when it’s all said and done, he’ll be one of the best in the country.”