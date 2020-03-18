First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District (NCHD) Epidemiologists confirmed NCHD’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a resident of Houston County.

This is according to a news release from Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

Hokanson says the person has a history of traveling to an area of the US where COVID-19 has active community spread. The person is not hospitalized at this time but is isolated at home to keep the illness from spreading.

Hokanson says NCHD is working to identify any contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious. People identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted directly by a public health epidemiologist and monitored for respiratory symptoms.

Hokanson reminds the public that COVID-19 is spread by an infected person’s coughs and sneezes or close contact with an infected individual. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

Healthcare facilities are working with the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and private labs to process tests. NCHD’s 13 county health departments do not offer testing at this time. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before visiting the location.