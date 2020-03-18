The first day of Spring brings dry, warm weather

After showers and storms pushed through parts of Middle Georgia we will see some much drier conditions and high humidity here in Georgia.



Highs tomorrow will warm back into the mid 80’s with just a few clouds in the area. This will be the warmest day of the week, but it will bring more high humidity. Feels like temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer than the actual temps.

We will be staying warm through the end of the week with dry weather on Friday as well. Clouds increase into the weekend ahead of our next chance of rain that returns overnight Friday into Saturday.



That rain Saturday will come in with a cold front that will begin to cool everything starting Saturday into the 70′ sand Sunday into the 60’s.

Off and on rain will be likely through the weekend and into the start of next week. Through the week we will see a warm up back into the 70’s and even potentially 80’s.

Rain totals could add up to 1-2″ by the middle of next week.